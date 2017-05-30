RCMP investigating series of threats to Richmond high school

A Richmond high school is currently on lockdown after a series of threats were aimed at a high school Monday afternoon.

According to police, their investigation was launched after a series of WIFI Service Set Identifiers (SSIDs) spoofing incidents were reported at Robert Alexander McMath Secondary School.

A WIFI SSID spoof tricks wireless users into believing their network is secure. Instead, a phony Access Point (AP) with someone else’s SSID is set up, which allows them to launch attacks with corrupted images or malware, as well as gain access to personal information and logins.

Sick minds. Woke up to these. Nephew's school is now on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/gtG3GMslVB — YVR JaDine (@yvr_jadine) May 30, 2017

Richmond Mounties say they “conducted a comprehensive safety assessment along with the Richmond School District.”

“Based on this assessment, a decision was made to hold and secure the school,” Richmond RCMP Corp. Dennis Hwang said in a statement.

“As the investigation remains active and ongoing, the nature and specifics surrounding the threat will not be disclosed.”