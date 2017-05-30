Illegal West Kelowna vacation rental results in court action

The City of West Kelowna has gone to court to try to collect fines that were issued to a homeowner for allegedly renting the premises illegally.

West Vancouver resident Ali Afkhami is accused of renting his Pinot Noir Drive home to vacationers last summer for stays of less than 30 days.

That violates zoning bylaws unless the property is licensed as a bed-and-breakfast.

Afkhami was issued $500 tickets for each day the house was rented for a total fine of $6,000.

When payment wasn’t received the city launched small claims court action to try to collect the penalties.

A complaint from a neighbour alerted the city to the situation.

The home was being advertised on the internet.