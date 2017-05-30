Saskatoon weather outlook: 30 degree heat possible

Story highlights Sunny Tuesday Heat cranks up Wednesday Clouds return Thursday Cooler weekend

30 degree heat may be hit as wind returns to the forecast.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

High pressure dropped in this morning, keeping us under mostly sunny skies this morning and allowing temperatures to fall back to 4 degrees to start the day.

As it moved in, our winds finally eased as we warmed up into the mid-teens by late morning. With a high UV index continuing, be sure to slap on some sunscreen as skin will burn in a matter of minutes.

17 degrees with fairly light winds over this pretty nice and sunny noon hour in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/NcL9H2goeJ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 30, 2017

Mostly sunny skies will continue for the rest of the day as we warm up to an afternoon high a few degrees into the low 20s.

Tonight

Clear skies will stick around tonight as we cool back to a low in mid-single digits.

Wednesday

An upper ridge moves in and really heats us up on Wednesday with a daytime high around 27 degrees expected as southerly winds pick up with gusts upwards of 30 to 40 km/h at times.

Sunny skies are expected to stick around all day with a high UV index again, so keep the sunscreen and sunglasses handy for this final day of May!

Thursday-Friday

Clouds move back in to kick off June on Thursday as a low pressure system pushes into Alberta, bringing in a good chance of rain on Friday.

A breezy southerly wind on Thursday may push temperatures up into the 30s in the afternoon, depending how much sun we see with cooler air moving in on Friday with a daytime high lower down in the 20s.

Weekend Outlook

Rain and cloud are likely to linger on Saturday as that trough and low pressure system slide by before we expect to get into some more sunshine to end off the weekend.

Daytime highs will also take a bit of a hit, but should still climb into the low 20s on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

This Saskatoon Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Jordan Leis:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.