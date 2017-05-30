Global News
May 30, 2017 2:07 pm

Manitoba man not wearing seatbelt dies after vehicle rollover near Manigotagan

By Online Producer  Global News

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 304 on Monday evening.

Global News / File
A A

A 53-year-old man from Manitoba is dead after a single-vehicle rollover near Manigotagan, Man., Monday evening.

At 9 p.m., RCMP received a report for a rollover on Highway 304.

RCMP said when the vehicle approached a curve on Highway 304, it left the road and rolled multiple times into a ditch.

The driver, from Black River, Man., was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt, RCMP said.

It’s unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the collision. There was heavy rain in the area at the time of the collision, RCMP said.

 

 
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News