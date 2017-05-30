Highway 123 to Cumberland House crumbling away

Wet conditions are creating bad driving conditions for people heading to and from a northern Saskatchewan community.

Highway 123 to Cumberland House continues to crumble away.

The acting chief of Cumberland House Cree Nation said the area is saturated with water.

Rene Chaboyer said getting people in and out of the community is very difficult.

It’s particularly tough on those with medical problems.

The condition of the highway has been an issue for years.

Over 2,200 people had to be evacuated from the community in 2013 after flood waters threatened to wash away the highway, the only road into Cumberland House.

Chaboyer said the highway department has been doing some work to fix it but added that the highway needs major repairs, or scenes like this will just keep happening.

Cumberland House is approximately 400 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.