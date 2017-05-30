World
May 30, 2017 2:04 pm

‘Little Mermaid’ statue drenched in red paint by Denmark activists

By Julie Astrid Thomsen Reuters

Denmark's 'Little Mermaid' statue doused in red paint by anti-whaling activists

A A

COPENHAGEN – Denmark’s most famous landmark, “The Little Mermaid,” has been doused in red paint by anti-whaling activists.

“Danmark defend the whales of the Faroe Islands” was written in English on the ground in front of the sculpture, using the Danish spelling for the country.

People take photos near Copenhagen’s “The Little Mermaid” statue, which was painted red in what local authorities say is an act of vandalism, on May 30, 2017.

Ida Marie Odgaard/Scanpix Denmark/via Reuters

Whaling close to shore is permitted in the islands, which lie between the mainland and Iceland and are a self-governing part of Denmark.

Danish police told Reuters they were investigating the incident as vandalism but did not know the identity of those responsible yet.

The statue, which depicts the little mermaid from Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s tale by the same name, has been damaged several times including being decapitated twice.

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
Copenhagen protest
Denmark
denmark whales protest
mermaid statue
mermaid statue vandalized
the little mermiad
whales protest

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News