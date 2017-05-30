Man shot after car chase on rural Alberta roads: RCMP

RCMP are looking to the public for information after a car chase in southern Alberta on Sunday that led to one man being shot.

Police said the incident began between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. when two men in a white, older model GMC pickup truck became lost in a rural area near Beiseker and Acme.

According to RCMP, the lost men in the GMC were chased from the area by three men in their 20s in a red Chevrolet truck.

In a news release, RCMP said the men in the Chevrolet followed the GMC through rural roads, attempting to force the pickup off the road several times by “ramming the vehicle.”

RCMP allege one of the men in the Chevrolet then fired gunshots at the GMC, seriously injuring one of the occupants.

According to RCMP, the Chevrolet eventually stopped pursuing the GMC as the vehicles approached Airdrie. Once they were no longer being followed, the victims drove to the Airdrie RCMP detachment to report what happened.

RCMP are asking anyone who may know the men involved or may have witnessed the incident to call RCMP Const. Riley Dykslag at 403-420-4966 or contact Crime Stoppers.

RCMP believe the Chevrolet was a model produced between 2007 and 2013, and said it would have noticeable front-end damage.

RCMP also believe that two men may have witnessed a portion of the events in the area of Township Road 270 and Range Road 253, and are asking they come forward. RCMP said they were in a blue Ford F-150 near the Tschetter Hutterite colony, east of Beiseker.

Beiseker is located approximately 70 kilometres northeast of Calgary.