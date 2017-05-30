Stolen van investigation leads to drug charges for Regina man

A 23-year-old man and 19-year-old woman are facing charges after allegedly stealing a van on Friday evening.

A member of the Regina Police Service (RPS) property crime unit observed what he believed to be a stolen van at 10:48 p.m. on May 26.

The van matched the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen around 8:25 earlier that evening. The stolen van was reported stolen from the parking lot of a business in the 4600 block of Albert Street. Police say the vehicle was not locked, and the keys were inside.

The white Plymouth van was being driven in the area of Eighth Avenue and Retallack Street with no headlights on. Police covertly observed the van.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., the van got hung up on a curb in the 100 block of Albert Street north, and the two suspects fled.

Police say the male suspect refused demands to stop. Officers deployed the canine unit, and the man was taken into custody. He was treated by EMS at the scene, and transported to hospital for further treatment.

Sunray James Crane, 23, is facing two charges of possession of a controlled substance (morphine and methamphetamine) and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Jordan Crane, 19, is charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Both have been released on an undertaking, and will appear in Regina Provincial Court on July 4, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.