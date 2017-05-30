Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London region
Residents in the London region may have weather déjà vu Tuesday afternoon as forecasters say we could be in for stormy conditions similar to those that blew through the area, 24 hours before.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County.
The agency says heavy rain and large hail could pelt the region and strong winds could gust up to 90 kilometres an hour. Lightning may also be a hazard.
A similar storm system swept through the area Monday afternoon dousing the region and hitting some neighbourhoods with hail.
If a storm approaches, officials advise to seek safety inside and stay tuned to local media for updates on the latest conditions.
