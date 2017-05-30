The Morning Show – Tuesday, May 30th, 2017

Did you catch The Morning Show on AM640 today? If you didn’t, here’s what you missed:

The Pope open to Trudeau’s request of apologizing for residential schools

Live from Italy, our parliamentary correspondent Shirlee Engel joins to discuss The Pope’s reception of Trudeau’s apology request.

Canadian’s losing faith in real estate following Toronto sales plunge

Canadian’s confidence in the housing market strikes low as Toronto sales take a hit. John Pasalis joins the Morning Show to answer some questions on the topic.

NDP leadership contender Niki Ashton has announced her pregnancy

She will be due in November, not far off from the NDP vote. How will this affect the race? Lisa Kinsella joins to discuss.

Do unpaid debts ever disappear?

Global News money and consumer national journalist joins Matt and Supriya to clear up some myths about unpaid debt.

Can Tiger Woods make a comeback following this weekend’s DUI?

Tiger Woods made headlines this weekend following a DUI. Is this something he can come back from? Sports columnist Scott Stinson joins to answer that question.

Should the government financially support music festivals?

With music festivals disappearing, the industry is losing revenue in Canada. Should the government support these festivals financially?

Some provinces will back out of measuring food insecurity in households

If provinces don’t measure food insecurity in households, what will this mean for families who can’t afford to eat? Valerie Tarasuk joins to discus

You can hear The Morning Show live, Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.