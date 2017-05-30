Ariana Grande’s mom speaks out one week after Manchester attack

Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, shared a statement Monday honouring the victims of the Manchester attack outside her daughter’s concert in Manchester on May 22.

She took to Twitter to address fans, one week after the incident.

“I stand with you all in the face of evil and we stand together to never let it rule our lives!” Grande wrote in a note posted to Twitter.

“This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer and deep sorrow,” Grande wrote. “I join my daughter in extending my help and services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester! My heart goes out to all the victims: Those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering and all survivors of that night, along with the families and friends whose grief knows no bounds.”

She finished the note by tying it into U.S. Memorial Day celebrations: “Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester. I continually thank those who are and were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world!”

Grande was heading backstage to see her daughter at the Manchester Arena when the explosion happened, according to ABC News. She reportedly helped multiple fans reach safety.

The Manchester attack left 22 people dead, and the bomber was identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. Police are still investigating and have arrested 15 people in connection with the bombing over the past week.

Ariana Grande was silent until May 26 when she posted a sincere, heartfelt letter to her Twitter account.

Grande emphasized how important the reaction of her fans was; namely, she praises them for not wallowing in negativity, and for being compassionate with one another.

“The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday,” she wrote. “YOU are the opposite.”

Grande has also promised to return to Manchester on June 4 to perform a benefit concert in honour of the attack victims and their families.

Grande’s publicists say the singer will be joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

The “One Love Manchester” show will be held at the city’s Old Trafford cricket ground just under two weeks after the Manchester attack.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

