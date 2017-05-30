Crime
May 30, 2017

Halifax police respond to suspicious package at Pier 21

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a suspicious package at Pier 21 on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a suspicious package at Pier 21 on Monday night, only for them to find that it contained personal belongings.

Security at the Port of Halifax called police at approximately 11:32 p.m. to report a suspicious bag on a bench in front of the Canadian Museum of Immigration.

When officers arrived, they determined the knapsack had been on the bench for a few hours.

Police then cordoned off the area and contacted the explosives disposal unit and the explosives detection canine unit who later determined the package was not suspicious in nature and contained personal items.

