5 pets die in house fire in Winnipeg’s West End
Winnipeg firefighters are investigating after a blaze broke out in a West End house Monday evening, killing five pets.
At 8:45 p.m., fire crews arrived on scene to 848 Banning St. There was a fire in the basement of the house and heavy smoke was billowing out.
Police said five pets died in the fire, but did not know what type of animals they were.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
