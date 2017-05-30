Banning Street fire
May 30, 2017 9:11 am
Updated: May 30, 2017 9:15 am

5 pets die in house fire in Winnipeg’s West End

By Online Producer  Global News

The fire broke out Monday evening at 848 Banning St. Crews said five pets died in the fire.

Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News
A A

Winnipeg firefighters are investigating after a blaze broke out in a West End house Monday evening, killing five pets.

At 8:45 p.m., fire crews arrived on scene to 848 Banning St. There was a fire in the basement of the house and heavy smoke was billowing out.

Police said five pets died in the fire, but did not know what type of animals they were.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Banning Street fire
Fatal Fire
five pets killed in fire
Winnipeg fire
winnipeg fire crews

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News