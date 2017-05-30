Man suffers life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash in Ajax
An elderly man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Ajax, Ont., early Tuesday morning.
Durham Regional Police said the collision happened at 6:53 a.m. on Kingston Road west of Salem Road.
Police said a sedan was struck by a black pick-up truck. Both occupants inside the truck suffered minor injuries.
The man in the car was taken to a trauma centre.
There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the crash.
The collision shut down the intersection of Kingston Road and Salem Road for the police investigation.
