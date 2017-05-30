Canada
May 30, 2017 9:10 am

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash in Ajax

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a two-vehicle collision in Ajax, Ont., on May 30, 2017.

Global News
A A

An elderly man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Ajax, Ont., early Tuesday morning.

Durham Regional Police said the collision happened at 6:53 a.m. on Kingston Road west of Salem Road.

Police said a sedan was struck by a black pick-up truck. Both occupants inside the truck suffered minor injuries.

The man in the car was taken to a trauma centre.

There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the crash.

The collision shut down the intersection of Kingston Road and Salem Road for the police investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ajax
Crash
Durham Regional Police
Elderly man
kingston road
Life Threatening Injuries
Salem Road
Two Vehicle Crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News