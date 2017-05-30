Man seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed during a street robbery in downtown Toronto late Monday evening.
Police said the incident happened just before midnight on Queen Street near Jarvis Street.
Toronto police said the victim was approached by two other males during a robbery attempt when he was stabbed in the stomach.
The male was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released any descriptions of the two suspects.
