Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois wins Montreal riding in provincial byelection

Former Quebec student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has won the Montreal riding of Gouin for Quebec solidaire in a provincial byelection on Monday.

The heavily-favoured Nadeau-Dubois was dominating with about 68 per cent of the popular vote with two-thirds of polls reporting, demolishing 13 candidates running against him with the exception of the Parti Quebecois, which didn’t field one.

The move by the PQ was part of an ill-fated attempt to create an electoral alliance between the two parties, a proposed pact that was largely rejected by Quebec solidaire members during a convention this month.

Nadeau-Dubois replaces Francoise David, a popular Quebec solidaire member who won the riding twice in 2012 and 2014 before quitting politics in January citing fatigue.

Last week, Nadeau-Dubois was named a new party spokesman.

The governing Liberals have 69 of the 125 seats in the legislature, compared with 28 for the PQ, 20 for the Coalition for Quebec’s Future and three for Quebec solidaire with Monday’s victory.

There are five Independent members and one vacancy.