Nova Scotia election: PC Kim Masland elected in Queens-Shelburne

PC candidate Kim Masland has been elected in the vacant riding of Queens-Shelburne.

This year, the NDP have put up the founder and spokesman for the Clean Ocean Action Committee, John Davis. He faced off against Queens County Senior Safety Program coordinator Kim Masland for the PCs, and journalist and author Vernon Oickle for the Liberals.

In 2013, longtime NDP MLA Sterling Belliveau was re-elected by 381 votes, winning 37.1 per cent of the vote. He was first elected in 2006, but decided not to re-offer in the 2017 election.

READ MORE: Complete Nova Scotia election coverage

Prior to Belliveau’s 2006 win, the riding had elected candidates from all three major parties.

The riding was created before the 2013 election during a redistribution of boundaries. It is a mashup of the former Shelburne and Queens ridings and includes the towns of Liverpool, Shelburne and Lockeport.