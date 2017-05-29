Shawn Douglas’ wife testifies in Day 3 of first-degree murder trial

Shawn Roderick Douglas was married to Kimberly Nuttal for more than 20 years. The 54-year-old was a journeyman pipefitter by trade, and the last time Nuttal saw him was Aug. 6, 2014, the courtroom heard.

Nuttall told the courtroom she was heading to their cabin on Wednesday, and Douglas was supposed to meet her there on Friday.

When Douglas did not return her texts, Nuttall told the court she wasn’t worried at first. However, on Friday when she met with major crimes investigators, her worry shifted.

“It wasn’t a good day. I was scared,” she said, sobbing.

On the stand, she was shown photos of Douglas’ gold Hyundai Santa Fe. When asked if she recognized the vehicle, she confirmed it did belong to her husband.

The courtroom was also shown interior photographs of the SUV. Nuttall identified a few tools that belonged to her husband; including a sledgehammer, blade saw, hard hat and tool kit.

About where he may have been that morning on Aug. 7, Court showed surveillance video from a Conexus Credit Union ATM.

READ MORE: Witness testifies seeing bleeding man ‘slouched over the couch’ in Shawn Douglas murder trial

A loss prevention manager told the courtroom there were a number of transactions made between midnight and 5 a.m. CST on Aug. 7 from Douglas’ account.

A total of $800 was withdrawn from Douglas’ account that morning. When Nuttall was shown that video, she confirmed the man was Douglas. “No doubt in my mind that’s Shawn,” she said.

READ MORE: First-degree murder trial for 3 men accused of killing Shawn Douglas begins

Earlier in the day, the court heard from two witnesses, who cannot be named because of a publication ban. The woman explained to the court at around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2014, she was awoken by the sound of her dog barking.

She told the courtroom she saw several men dragging a body outside a house on Quebec St., and putting the body into the trunk of a car. The incident was captured on cell phone video and later seized by police. It showed a gold SUV and a blue car with several people going back between the two. They later drive away.

The man, who also witnessed the incident, told the courtroom there appeared to be some difficulty putting the body in the trunk as one foot was hanging out.

He said the incident lasted about five minutes, and explained “you just don’t forget something like this”.

Describes seeing 7 indigenous man, 2-3 men picked him up& put in trunk. Could tell the man being dragged was Caucasian, w White-ish hair — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) May 29, 2017

The court also heard from Cpl. Darrell Danylyshen. He was on the forensic identification team. He processed the crime scenes and took photographs.

The courtroom was shown photos of where Douglas’ body was found. He explained Douglas’ had several zipties on his right ankle, and left wrist. The photos were taken Aug. 9, 2014.

This Court exhibit show where zipties were found in relation to body. pic.twitter.com/j08gzGNqNS — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) May 29, 2017

Zipties with spots of blood were also found on the road near to where police found his body.

Danylyshen also told the courtroom he observed four abrasions under Douglas’ shirt, plus he had “a large hole in the back of his head”.

The 54-year-old man was found dead in a field northeast of Regina. He died from blunt force trauma to the head on Aug. 7, 2014.

Johnathon Peepeetch, Dennis Thompson and Joshua Wilson are all charged with his first degree murder. The trial is expected to last six weeks.