2 inmates who escaped Willow Cree Healing Lodge back in custody

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) announced on Monday that two inmates who escaped from the Willow Cree Healing Lodge and are back in custody.

Staff at the minimum security facility said that Brian Bergey and Joseph Wesley had left the property without authorization on May 28.

CSC officials said the inmates returned and were apprehended by staff.

The circumstances surrounding the escape are under investigation.

Willow Cree Healing Lodge is in Duck Lake, Sask.