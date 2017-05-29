2 inmates who escaped Willow Cree Healing Lodge back in custody
A A
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) announced on Monday that two inmates who escaped from the Willow Cree Healing Lodge and are back in custody.
Staff at the minimum security facility said that Brian Bergey and Joseph Wesley had left the property without authorization on May 28.
READ MORE: Willow Cree Healing Lodge escapee captured over a year later
CSC officials said the inmates returned and were apprehended by staff.
The circumstances surrounding the escape are under investigation.
Willow Cree Healing Lodge is in Duck Lake, Sask.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.