2 inmates who escaped Willow Cree Healing Lodge back in custody

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) announced on Monday that two inmates escaped Willow Cree Healing Lodge and both are back in custody.

On May 28, staff at the minimum security facility determined that Brian Bergey and Joseph Wesley had left the property without authorization.

READ MORE: Willow Cree Healing Lodge escapee captured over a year later

CSC officials said the inmates returned and were apprehended by staff.

The circumstances surrounding the escape are under investigation.

Willow Cree Healing Lodge is in Duck Lake, Sask.