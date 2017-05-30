COMMENTARY: Tiger Woods’ fall from grace hits another low point

Tiger Woods.

The name once beckoned thoughts of dominance on the links, prestige, fame and fortune.

And while he may still have some of that, we no longer have the same feeling for Eldrick Woods, not anymore.

At the height of his golf career, Woods was untouchable, a living legend.

But after a much publicized fall from grace in 2009 due to his extramarital affairs and stories of wild sexcapades with porn stars, Woods lost a ton of credibility from fans, fellow golfers and sponsors.

As you know he came back to the PGA Tour but has never been the same, not even close.

The 14-time major champion is now 41, and is out for the rest of the season as he recovers from his fourth back surgery.

It can’t be a good feeling for a man who once held the world in the palm of his hand.

Early Monday morning, Tiger was arrested for driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida and was released from a county jail a few hours later.

His mug shot was all over social media, and he didn’t look good… I mean, who would?

But, oh, how the mighty have fallen.

As the old saying goes “the bigger they are the harder they fall.”

Tiger has fallen hard, again.