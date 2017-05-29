Drug charges laid against woman after search at James Smith Cree Nation home

A 30-year-old woman is facing drug trafficking charges after Saskatchewan RCMP executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDSA) warrant on James Smith Cree Nation.

At around 6:15 a.m. CT on May 28, officers searched a residence with the assistance of the emergency response team and police dog service.

Melfort RCMP officials said cocaine, marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia were seized.

No injuries were reported.

As a result, RCMP have charged Erica Moostoos with possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Moostoos, of the James Smith Cree Nation, made her first appearance in Melfort provincial court on Monday. Her next appearance is scheduled for June 27.