Twitter erupts after Donald Trump sings U.S. anthem at Memorial Day ceremony

Donald Trump was at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to help honour the America’s fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

Prior to giving a solemn speech in which he expressed the U.S.’s “boundless” gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice paid by Americans in defence of the United States, the national anthem was played.

As the anthem played, Trump swayed back and forth before beginning to sing along to portions of the song with a bit more enthusiasm than some consider appropriate for the occasion.

Some Twitter users ripped Trump for his performance, with one comparing the spectacle alongside “singing a Cher tune in the shower.”

Trump belted the National Anthem at Arlington like he was singing a Cher tune in the shower. #MemorialDay — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 29, 2017

Others questioned whether the U.S. president remembered the words correctly as he appeared to sing along with portions of the song.

Hahaha trump…he forgot words to Star Spangled Banner, making big show singing along. At least he tried — Lori King (@1loriking) May 29, 2017

@NBCNews They needed to put the anthem on a teleprompter for Trump…

He didn't know the words! — RonAron (@RonAronne) May 29, 2017

Holly O’Reilly took a different track, as she asked Ivanka Trump to reign in her father.

While some saw Trump’s activity as negative, there were others who thought he was showing patriotism through his enthusiasm.

@lookner I love President Trump's patriotism. I see nothing wrong with singing along with the anthem. I pity these hate filled people. Sad! — AndreaO (@AndreaOfee3) May 29, 2017

Twitter user Dwayne Moore was thrilled to see Trump singing along.