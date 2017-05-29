No stopping warning on Highway 93S because of bears

Parks Canada issued a no-stopping zone along Highway 93S on Monday to avoid bear-human encounters.

In a news release Monday afternoon, the agency said areas affected by the move include an 11-kilometre stretch of Highway 93S, from the McKay Compound to Cobb Lake (the southern portion of Kootenay National Park above the hot springs). The Olive Lake Day Use site is also closed, as well as the southbound brake check with the exception of commercial vehicles.

“The early season green-up and dandelions along this 11-kilometre stretch of Highway 93S near Olive Lake sees a high concentration of bear activity as they emerge from hibernation,” Tania Peters, a Parks Canada spokesperson, said in the release.

Officials have asked motorists and visitors to avoid these areas so black bears and grizzly bears can feed undisturbed.

Peters told Global News humans can inadvertently put the bears at risk.

“The reality is if they do receive a human food reward [they] are more likely to get into a negative encounter,” she said.

“We can’t alter the behaviour of wildlife, but we can try to influence how people behave.”

Parks Canada also reminded people feeding wildlife and disobeying closures or no-stopping zones is illegal.