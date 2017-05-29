Man killed after getting backed over by truck: Manitoba RCMP

A 47-year-old man from Cross Lake died after getting run over Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. Cross Lake RCMP responded to a call of someone getting run over. The 47-year-old man was rushed to the nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

Manitoba RCMP said their investigation found that a 32-year-old man driving with five passengers in his truck stopped to drop someone off. According to the RCMP news release, the occupants of the truck were unaware that the 47-year-old man had been laying in the box of the truck.

When the truck stopped, the 47-year-old man stood up and fell out when the truck started moving again. He was then run over as the vehicle backed up.

The 32-year-old driver of the truck was not intoxicated.