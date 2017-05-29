Police use spike belt to stop stolen car
A 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle over the weekend.
Regina police saw a Chevy Malibu near Rae Street and 5th Avenue, which matched the description of a stolen vehicle and the plates on the vehicle were off of another stolen vehicle. Officers tried to the Malibu over, but it fled.
Officers set up a spike belt in the area of 8th Avenue and Athol Street. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the area of 2nd avenue and King Street.
The driver was arrested and a second suspect fled on foot. After an investigation by police it led to charges for the driver.
Nineteen-year-old Merlin Riley Slippery is charged with possession of stolen property, evading police and breach of probation.
Slippery made his first court appearance on Monday morning.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.