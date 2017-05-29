Two men facing charges for a Saturday Regina robbery

Two men are facing break and enter charges in connection to a robbery early Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning police received a call from a male saying that he was just beaten up and robbed in a home on the 700 block of Rae Street.

Officers determined that the suspect left and re-entered a house, police set up a safety perimeter around the house and one of the witnesses said they saw one of the suspects with a firearm.

Four people came out of the house and were arrested by police and after several hours officers used tear gas to get the other four people out of the house and into custody.

After searching the house police found a pellet rifle.

Further investigation led to two more people being taken into custody.

Out of the arrests 29-year-old Tyrone Joseph Akapew of Regina and 25-year-old Morris Poitras of Fort Qu’Appelle are jointly charged with break and enter and commit robbery.

Both men made their first court appearance on Monday morning.