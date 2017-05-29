Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London, surrounding areas

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for London and Middlesex County, with Environment Canada calling for thunderstorms Monday evening that may be capable of producing strong winds and large hail.

The advisory, which also covers Lambton, Oxford, Huron, and Perth counties, says conditions are favourable for the development of the storms, which are possible until later Monday night.

The main threats with the storms, the advisory says, are hail and strong wind gusts near 90 km/h.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” said the weather advisory. “Locally heavy rain is also possible. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

According to Environment Canada, things will clear out overnight and partly cloudy skies will arrive early Tuesday morning. Sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday, along with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Tuesday’s high will be 20 C, according to the weather service.

The average high for this time of the year is 23 C.