Thieves steal utility vehicle, trailer from Prince Albert, Sask. area business

Prince Albert RCMP are asking people to be on the lookout for stolen property.

Mountie said that sometime over the Victoria Day long weekend, thieves broke into a business compound just south of the northern Saskatchewan city.

An orange-coloured Kubota utility vehicle and a single axle utility trailer were stolen.

Investigators said the thieves towed the trailer with the utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.