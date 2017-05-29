Crime
May 29, 2017 3:16 pm
Updated: May 29, 2017 3:19 pm

Thieves steal utility vehicle, trailer from Prince Albert, Sask. area business

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Thieves broke into a business compound south of Prince Albert and made off with a utility vehicle and a trailer.

Supplied / Prince Albert RCMP
Prince Albert RCMP are asking people to be on the lookout for stolen property.

Mountie said that sometime over the Victoria Day long weekend, thieves broke into a business compound just south of the northern Saskatchewan city.

READ MORE: Thieves steal $50K of items from farmyard shop near Wilkie, Sask.

An orange-coloured Kubota utility vehicle and a single axle utility trailer were stolen.

Investigators said the thieves towed the trailer with the utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

