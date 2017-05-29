1 dead, 1 critical after motorcycle and transport collide in Dorchester

Middlesex OPP are investigating after a fatal crash on Dorchester Road involving a three-wheeled motorcycle and a transport truck.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Monday north of Highway 401.

The female passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene while the male driver was transported to hospital in critical condition. The driver of the transport was not injured.

The names, ages, and hometowns of those involved have not yet been released.

OPP have closed Dorchester Road to all northbound traffic from the 401 and southbound traffic from Donnybrook Drive.

While OPP have not said when the roadways will reopen, officials announced shortly after 2:30 p.m. that the closures would last for “several hours.”