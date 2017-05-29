Nova Scotia election: How, when and where to vote

Nova Scotia voters are set to choose their next provincial government Tuesday.

They will elect 51 people to represent them in the provincial legislature in Halifax.

As you prepare to go to the polls Tuesday, there’s plenty you should know.

So Global News has rounded up info from Elections NS to help guide you on when and where to cast your vote.

How/when do I vote?

Nova Scotia voters go to the polls on Election Day, which happens May 30.

Polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. AT.

You can enter your address in this map to find out where to go to choose your MLA.

Keeners, however, have already taken to the polls at advance voting stations which were open last week. More than 112,900 have voted so far.

Can I vote from home?

Yes, you can. For those unable to get to your polling station or returning office, you can order an election application either by phone at 1-800-565-1504 or click here to download an application. Once your application has been approved, you will be given a write-in ballot.

However, you must ensure your write-in ballot is received by 8 p.m. AT on election day.

If you need help applying for a write-in ballot, you have two options. You can have a neighbour, family member, caregiver or friend act as your agent by picking up an application, bringing it back to you to sign, handing in the form and bringing back the ballot kit for you to fill out. Your agent will then take it back to cast your vote. Alternatively, you can also book an appointment with your local returning office for a write-in ballot team to visit your home and assist you.

If you’re not sure you’ll be able to hand your package in on time, call Elections NS at 1-800-565-1504.

What’s my riding?

If you’re not sure which riding you’re voting in, you can use the Elections NS Electoral District Information page, which divides a provincial map into its ridings.

You can enter your address into the search box at the top right-hand corner of the page.

Registered voters should have also received their Voter Information Cards that tells them the locations of nearby polling stations.

Who can vote?

To vote in Nova Scotia’s provincial election, you need to meet three requirements:

Be 18 years or older on or before election day

Be a Canadian citizen

Have lived in Nova Scotia for six months or more before the day the election is called

What ID do I need?

You have a few options for identifying yourself at a voting station.

The first is to present any of the following ID:

A Nova Scotia driver’s licence

A Nova Scotia identification card

A Certificate of Indian Status card

The second is to present any two pieces of ID or documents that display your name and current civic address, like the following:

A voter information card

A letter of confirmation

A university/college/school student card, admissions letter or statement of tuition fees

A health card

A birth certificate

Personalized cheque printed by bank

Credit card

Library card

Social insurance card

Canadian passport

Should you not have any of this identification, Elections Nova Scotia says you can still vote if you swear an oath saying you are who you are and you live where you say where you live.

Do I have to show my face to vote?

No, but you do have to provide proof of your identity and an address.

What if I have two pieces of ID that show different genders?

That’s OK. If you are already on the list of electors you’re not required to identify in any way, shape or form. If you’re a new elector, the Elections Act requires that something be checked on the form and check either “M” or “F” or “both”. Elections N.S. says it is legislation that has to have an indication, something has to be checked.

What do I do if I have a disability?

If you need assistance marking a ballot, you can bring a friend to help you.

The person can go behind the privacy screen with you and can be a child, grandchild, brother, sister, parent, grandparent, spouse or caregiver or a friend.

To cast your ballot, first you and your friend or relative will be asked to make a declaration before voting.

A deputy returning officer can also be asked to help you vote if you would prefer. In that case, if there is an agent representing a candidate present, they are entitled to accompany both you and the officer to observe the assistance given.

For visually impaired voters, you can ask an election officer for the special template available to help you mark your ballot.

Those who are deaf and hard of hearing, you can bring a translator if you can communicate using sign language.

Do I need to register before I vote?

Yes, and you can do that by downloading the application form and sending it to Elections Nova Scotia. You can also check if you are on the List of Electors by calling Elections N.S. at 1-800-565-1504. You will be asked to provide information such as your date of birth for Elections N.S. to determine whether you are the person checking for their information.

During the election, you can also apply at a returning office in your electoral district or apply at your polling station, where you need to bring appropriate ID.

Can I take time off work to vote?

Yes. You’re entitled to three consecutive hours to vote, anytime within voting hours, which run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. AT.

This does not mean, however, that you can take three hours off to miss almost half your eight-hour work day.

For example, if your shift doesn’t start until 11 a.m., this would give you three hours from when polls open at 8 a.m. to go and vote. Or if you finish work at 4 p.m., you don’t receive any time off if this is the case.