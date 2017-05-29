Ontario man missing in the Okanagan

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Thunder Bay, Ont. man.

Kevin Larson was last seen outside of a unit of Lake Okanagan Resort during the early morning hours of Sunday.

Police said his vehicle and personal belongings were left behind, and his disappearance was reported to police shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“A decision was made by investigators to activate Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) crews who attended the scene,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Search and rescue crews searched for hours, before suspending search efforts late in the evening.”

Someone claiming to be a friend of Larson’s posted about his disappearance on Facebook, saying he is 59 years old and had been visiting the Okanagan since early May.

There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time.