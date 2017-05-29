Eddie Vedder honours Chris Cornell during solo show

Eddie Vedder appeared to be close to tears in his first live performance since the death of Chris Cornell, with the Pearl Jam frontman kicking off his solo tour by offering several songs in tribute to the late rocker.

According to website Consequence of Sound, Vedder opened his Amsterdam show on Saturday with Pearl Jam’s Long Road, changing the lyrics to “Without you / something is missing.”

WATCH BELOW: Celebrities, fans attend emotional funeral for Chris Cornell

Next, Vedder covered Cat Stevens’ Trouble, which he followed with the Pearl Jam track Sometimes, crying out at one point, “Where were you, dear God?”

RELATED: Chris Cornell mourned at star-studded Hollywood memorial attended by Brad Pitt, Pharrell and more

Other songs included Neil Young’s haunting heroin warning The Needle and the Damage Done and Pearl Jam’s Immortality, and opened his first encore with a cover of Fugazi’s I’m So Tired.

A member of PearlJam.com who attended the show wrote an online account of the performance, reports the site. “The show was pretty much entirely about Chris without directly mentioning him. It was clear Eddie couldn’t bring himself to talk about it head on. He spoke a little how the healing process can start with music and made numerous references to how sad he was and how much he and his friends were struggling.”

The account adds: “At times it seemed like he was a word or two away from breaking into tears.”

WATCH BELOW: Chris Cornell Follow-Up

RELATED: Wife of Chris Cornell writes heartbreaking letter to late husband: ‘I will fight for you’

As Consequence of Sound reports, at one point in the show a fan in the audience yelled, “I love you!”