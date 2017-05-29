Crime
May 29, 2017 11:45 am
Man charged after bus driver attacked with knife in Sudbury, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press

SUDBURY, Ont. – A 34-year-old man is facing numerous charges after a Sudbury, Ont., bus driver was attacked with a knife.

Police say a man jumped out of a moving taxi late Sunday night, ran down the street and boarded a bus.

It’s alleged he then attacked the bus driver with a knife, cutting the driver’s forearm and neck.

Police say the man was wrestling with the driver and still had the knife in his hand when officers arrived.

The driver was taken to hospital and treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A Sudbury man is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting a peace officer, drug possession, and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

