Moncton Hospital announces new space for maternal and fetal medicine clinic

Becca Dunstan feels a sense of the joy watching her two unborn babies pop up on the ultrasound screen. Her twins look healthy and Dunstan says she’s relieved to have been able to access the high-risk pregnancy care she needs.

“I have chronic hypertension and I am tachycardia and I have narrowing of one of my valves,” she said.

That’s why Dunstan is being treated at the Moncton Hospital’s maternal fetal medicine unit.

For years, the unit has had to put patients on a waiting list due to a lack of space and doctors.

“The space that we had was limited we just could not meet demand,” said Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck , who announced on Monday that the unit she has been the head of for 13 years is finally expanding its size.

The Moncton Hospital announced a new 2,000 square foot space for their Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) Clinic. They say this will create a comfortable and modern space for women and children during high-risk pregnancies.

Last year the clinic received 958 referrals from across New Brunswick, parts of Nova Scotia and even Quebec.

Murphy-Kaulbeck, who has been running the department by herself for two years, says her patient load has been so heavy that she hasn’t been able to provide any pre-conception care to women with health issues

“They may be diabetic, they may have issues with obesity, high blood pressure and if we can optimize them before they get pregnant then we are looking at better outcomes,” she said. “I haven’t been able to service that population.”

That will change once a new specialist comes on board at the end of September. The expanded clinic will also purchase two more ultrasound machines and hire more staff in the coming months to prepare for the increase in patient care

That’s welcome news for Dunstan.

“If you are a high-risk pregnancy you don’t want to add stress on top of stress on top of stress,” she said.