The Morning Show – Monday, May 29th, 2017
Did you catch The Morning Show on AM640 today? If you didn’t, here’s what you missed:
Canadians worried Ottawa rushing into pot legalization: poll
Ivan Ross Vrana, Senior Director of Hill+Knowlton Strategies joined The Morning Show to run through some of the concerns Canadians have regarding pot legalization.
Angela Merkel says Europe can no longer completely rely on U.S., Great Britain
Stephanie Carvin, Assistant Professor of International Affairs at Carleton University joined The Morning Show to discuss Merkel’s statement.
Exclusive: NSA Chief Admits Donald Trump Colluded With Russia
Stephan Saideman, Paterson Chair International Affairs at Carleton University joined The Morning Show to discuss.
You can hear The Morning Show live, Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.