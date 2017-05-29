Attempted murder trial begins for teenager accused in vicious Beaumont attack

WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing photos and details.

A trial began Monday morning in Leduc, Alta., for a teenager charged with attempted murder in connection to a violent attack in Beaumont.

Fourteen-year-old Braydon Heather was viciously attacked on June 21, 2016.

RCMP said officers found Braydon near a construction site in Beaumont. They said he suffered serious head injuries and because they were unable to identify him, called on the public for help.

A youth was later arrested and charged in connection with the attack. The person cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A spokesperson for the Heather family said his attacker(s) cut his mouth “like The Joker,” damaging a vein by his left ear which caused him to lose his earlobe. Braydon also received hundreds of stitches on his hands and arms and that his left thumb had to be “re-attached.”

The attack also left him with brain and spinal injuries as well as a broken elbow, left wrist and jaw. The spokesperson added the muscles and nerves around one of Braydon’s eyes were severely damaged.

According to Braydon’s mother, Amberleah Heather, he spent the first two weeks after the attack in a coma in hospital. Amberleah said her son was expected to make a 90 per cent recovery.

“It’s a day-at-a-time kind of thing,” she said last August.

Amberleah continues to post regularly on a Facebook page allowing people to follow her son’s recovery. She wrote Sunday that Braydon won’t have to testify at the trial.

