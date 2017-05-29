Crime
Border agency intercepts 19 stolen vehicles at Port of Halifax in April

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) logo is seen on a worker during a tour of the Infield Terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, December 8, 2015.

REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it intercepted eight shipments of stolen vehicles at the Port of Halifax during April.

With 19 vehicles being found in those shipments, the total number of vehicles seized at the port by the CBSA has risen to 39 this year.

The agency estimates the value of the seized vehicles this year to be around $1.5 million.

According to the CBSA, on April 11, 2017, officers searched three containers waiting to be exported. After running checks on the vehicles within the containers, officers determined that four vehicles were stolen.

On April 20, 21, and 27, officers once again found stolen vehicles in containers destined to be exported.

After the vehicles were seized, they were transferred to Halifax Regional Police who continue to investigate.

