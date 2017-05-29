Man dies in Cloverdale crash after hitting a utility pole

A man in his 40s died in a crash in Cloverdale on Sunday and police are now working to determine what led to the crash.

Police say they were called at approximately 11:40 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the 18000-block of Highway 10. It appears the vehicle was travelling westbound on the highway when it went off the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver was the only occupant of the car and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He was declared dead upon arrival.

Police say they are looking at whether a medical situation might have led to this crash.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has further information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-71176.