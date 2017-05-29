Terrorism trial set to begin in B.C. Supreme Court

The trial of a man from Fort St. John who is accused of posting pro-ISIS propaganda online, is expected to begin in B.C. Supreme Court this morning.

The investigation into Othman Ayed Hamdan began in October, 2014, after someone posted instructions online including how to kill people in the name of Jihad.

The 35-year-old is accused of a total of four terrorism-related charges, including counselling to commit murder for the benefit of a terrorist group; counselling to assault causing bodily harm for the benefit of a terrorist group; and counselling to commit aggravated assault for the benefit of a terrorist group.

Those counts come from two different instances in September 2014 and March 2015.

Canada’s terrorist threat level was elevated to medium about a month before police first announced Hamdan’s arrest.

His trial is expected to begin at 10 a.m. in Vancouver.