Altercation on Oneida Nation sends 2 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance

An altercation on Oneida Nation of the Thames sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning, including one male who was transported by air ambulance.

Middlesex OPP and Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police responded to the area of Fairgrounds Road and Oneida Road at around 10:20 a.m. after reports of an unconscious male on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds.

An Ornge air ambulance was dispatched and the male, believed to be in his 30s, was transported to a London hospital in critical condition.

Unconfirmed reports say a folding hunting knife was located at the scene.

A second male was found a short distance from the scene, also suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a London hospital by a police escort.

There is no word if charges are pending.

The OPP’s forensic identification section and Middlesex crime unit are working in collaboration with the Oneida Nation of The Thames First Nation police as the investigation continues.