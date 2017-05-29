Woman dies after falling off cliff at Rattlesnake Point in Milton: police

Halton Regional Police are investigating after a woman fell off a cliff at Rattlesnake Point in Milton Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 9:22 p.m. about a person falling off the trail at Rattlesnake Point, located just off Appleby Line.

Police said the 23-year-old woman was with friends when she fell approximately 21 metres from the trail.

The woman was pronounced at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police will not release the name of the victim until her next of kin are notified.

With files from The Canadian Press