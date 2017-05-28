World
May 28, 2017 8:31 pm

Ash clouds from Alaska volcano eruption could disrupt trans-Pacific flights

By Staff The Associated Press

Bogoslof Island, essentially the summit of the Bogoslof Volcano, is seen in this 1994 photo.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Alaska volcano that has been active for nearly six months has erupted again.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutian Islands erupted at 2:16 p.m. Sunday and sent a cloud of ash at least 10,668 metres high. The eruption lasted 55 minutes.

Ash can harm and stop jet engines. Ash from southwest Alaska volcanos is a threat airliners operating between North America and Asia when a cloud rises above 6,096 metres.

After the eruption, the Aviation Color Code was raised to red, the highest level.

The agency says a person on nearby Unalaska Island reports seeing a large white-grey mushroom cloud form over Bogoslof, with ash falling out to the west.

