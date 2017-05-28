Flooded Kelowna park fills with fish

Watt Park, at the coroner of Watt Road and Walnut Street in Kelowna, is usually a nice spot for a stroll or a picnic lunch but these days it’s teeming with carp.

Ground water has flooded into the park covering the picnic tables all the way up to the benches.

Where once you could kick a ball around or play a game of frisbee, fish are swimming around right under the ducks.

It’s such a surprising sight, people are often lined up along the sandbags to watch the carp swimming.