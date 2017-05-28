Royal Glenora Club suffers $50K in damage in vandalism spree

The Royal Glenora Club was being cleaned up Sunday after it was vandalized early in the morning.

Police were called to the club shortly before 2 a.m., where a number of windows were smashed and the interior was damaged.

According to the Royal Glenora Club’s Facebook page, the main pool, outdoor playground and the boy’s change room are closed until further notice.

Edmonton police said they arrested a 37-year-old man at the scene, who’s facing charges of break-and-enter, theft and vandalism.

The damage is estimated at $50,000.