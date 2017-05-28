Crime
May 28, 2017 7:12 pm

Royal Glenora Club suffers $50K in damage in vandalism spree

By Web Producer  Global News

The Royal Glenora Club in Edmonton is damage during a vandalism spree, Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Royal Glenora Club, Credit
A A

The Royal Glenora Club was being cleaned up Sunday after it was vandalized early in the morning.

Police were called to the club shortly before 2 a.m., where a number of windows were smashed and the interior was damaged.

According to the Royal Glenora Club’s Facebook page, the main pool, outdoor playground and the boy’s change room are closed until further notice.

Edmonton police said they arrested a 37-year-old man at the scene, who’s facing charges of break-and-enter, theft and vandalism.

The damage is estimated at $50,000.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
edmonton police service
Edmonton vandalism
Royal Glenora Club
Vandalism

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News