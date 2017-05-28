Racing across a country to save a child’s life: Winnipeg Grandfather cycles to raise funds

WINNIPEG — It’s bike season in the province, but for one Winnipeg Grandfather, bike season is all year round.

Arvid Loewen uses his bike and cycling skills to change the lives of children at the other end of the world each year.

Loewen embarked on a journey to Kenya years ago where he saw first hand the type of poverty and the mud huts children were crammed in to. It was during his trip to meet these children and experience their lives firsthand, that he decided he needed to make a difference.

“A picture of a child in need became a real person and that’s what convinced me that you know what it’s in my heart whether I want to or am wiling to make a difference,” Loewen said.

For a third year, Loewen will cycle across from California to Maryland and raise funds for children living in the slums of Kenya. Each hour of his journey counts, even if he stops for a bite, a break, or sleep.

“This time I will race across the country to save a starving child’s life,” Loewen said.

In June, Loewen will make that trek and needs to complete it in 12 days and 21 hours. He will continue to raise funds all the way until December 31 in hopes of reaching a goal of $500-600,000.