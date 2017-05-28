Montreal firefighters gather to remember their own

Firefighters gathered in Montreal for a memorial ceremony on Sunday to remember their own.

They were joined by friends, family and dignitaries to honour and celebrate the lives of firefighters who have passed away in the last year.

The ceremony began with a minute of silence and ended with a bagpipes playing Amazing Grace.

The memorial is an annual event. It is held not only to remember those who have passed but to recognize their sacrifices and their years of service to the city.

It’s a tradition that dates back to 1894.

Since the mid-19th century, 129 firefighters have died in the line of duty in 96 separate incidents, according to a post on the City of Montreal website.