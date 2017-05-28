Fire destroys abandoned building at former Chestermere water park

A fire has destroyed an abandoned building at the former water park in Chestermere, according to the Chestermere Fire Department (CFD).

Crews were called to the scene at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The Rocky View County Fire Services and Chestermere RCMP also helped the efforts to control the blaze.

“When we showed up on scene, there was the main building, which would’ve been the old office areas, were fully involved in fire,” said CFD Chief Brian Pomrenke.

“It was pretty much determined that the fire would be a total loss fire.”

Firefighters were on scene throughout the day Saturday to monitor the site for hot spots.

CFD said an investigation will be launched into the cause of the fire, and they are working with the property owners to determine the next steps.

Water park was condemned by health officials

The water park, which used to be called Chestermere Camp ‘N’ Water Park, or Surf City, used to be a popular place for families, as people could set up their campers and relax while children enjoyed the water slides.

The park was condemned several years ago by health authorities due to sewage that was encroaching on the campgrounds.

The park owners promised to clean up the park and reopen, but that never happened.

It’s since become a hangout for teenagers, and is described as an unsafe area. The abandoned building and water slides, which can be seen from the Trans Canada Highway, are covered in graffiti, and the land is overrun with grass and weeds.

The fire has renewed demands to have the old site cleaned up.

“It’s an absolute eye sore,” said Chestermere resident Helen Mann.

“Since we moved to Chestermere in 1991, it’s been a health issue, a safety issue and it needs to be cleaned up.

“An area that is undeveloped and left to go is going to attract undesirables. Whether it’s young people or older people.”

Other residents wonder why the park, which hasn’t been used since the late ’80s, isn’t restored.

“As I go by, I think ‘What an eye sore,’” said Chestermere resident Terry Lynch. “You go by and think, ‘What a waste.’ You wonder why they don’t fire it up again.”

A spokesman for the City of Chestermere said Sunday the city issued a clean-up order to the owners of the property several years ago. At that time, “extensive clean-up” of the property was done. As a result of the fire, the city now says it will work with the property owner to ensure the location is safe.