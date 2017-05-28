Bobcat kittens rescued from Calgary house fire reunited with mother

Two bobcat kittens that were rescued at the scene of a house fire in northeast Calgary afternoon have been successfully reunited with their mother.

Calgary firefighters rescued the first bobcat kitten from beneath the deck of a burning home on 36 Oakmount Way. It was placed in the care of a neighbour while the fire department determined where it was best to take the kitten.

Shortly after, a second baby bobcat was found and rescued.

Both kittens were taken to Fish Creek Pet Hospital for treatment and assessment.

Following their assessment, they were brought to the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (CWRS), which shared a photo and update on their Facebook page Saturday, stating good news after the rescue.

“We are thrilled to report that with the help of Alberta Fish and Wildlife, we have reunited the kittens with their mother,” the post reads.

“Reunification is always the best outcome for wildlife and we couldn’t be happier!”

According to their website, CWRS gives medical treatment as well as shelter and food to orphaned and injured wildlife. They also work to rehabilitate wildlife, with the aim of releasing them back into their natural habitat.