Edmonton police investigate Sunday morning drive-by shooting

Edmonton police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in the west end of city.

Police said multiple shots were fired at a house on 159 Street and 107 A Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.

There were people inside the home at the time of the shooting, but nobody was injured.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting but the suspects targeted the wrong house.

The family who live in the home that was shot at has no criminal ties, according to police.

A neighbour told police they saw a newer white SUV that is believed to be a suspect vehicle.