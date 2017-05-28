Edmonton police investigate Sunday morning drive-by shooting
Edmonton police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in the west end of city.
Police said multiple shots were fired at a house on 159 Street and 107 A Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.
There were people inside the home at the time of the shooting, but nobody was injured.
Police believe this was a targeted shooting but the suspects targeted the wrong house.
The family who live in the home that was shot at has no criminal ties, according to police.
A neighbour told police they saw a newer white SUV that is believed to be a suspect vehicle.
